Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $131.96 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $131,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $213.78 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.