Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 1.17% of Ameresco worth $29,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $46.55 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

