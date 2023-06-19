Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

