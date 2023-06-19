Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 477 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.