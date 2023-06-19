Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $170,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $868.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.