Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 18,629 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.11% of SunPower worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR opened at $11.00 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

