Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 24,838 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,225 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $32.58 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

