Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 1,569 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

