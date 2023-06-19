Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $1.64 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Down 0.3 %

JD.com Profile

Shares of JD stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

