Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.