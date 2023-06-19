Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PXD stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

