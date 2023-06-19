Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after buying an additional 344,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lear by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

