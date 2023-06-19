Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,053 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

