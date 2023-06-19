Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 195 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADI opened at $188.36 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

