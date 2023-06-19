Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,044 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Price Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.