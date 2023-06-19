Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 229 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

