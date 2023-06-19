Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,425

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($29.40) to GBX 2,425 ($30.34) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Halma Price Performance

HLMAF opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Halma has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Halma Company Profile

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

