Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. 234,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

