HC Wainwright Raises Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target to $3.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Rating ) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.