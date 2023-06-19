Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 503,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. 406,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 98.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.