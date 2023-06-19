Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 503,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after acquiring an additional 537,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 283,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $5,306,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

