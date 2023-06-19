HedgeTrade Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,511.43 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $2,511.43 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

