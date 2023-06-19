Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Down 13.1% in May

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. 757,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,129. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

