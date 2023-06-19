Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $173.32 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00017897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $173.32 million and approximately $179,055.07 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014905 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,503.98 or 0.99987832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

