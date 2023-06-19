Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 21,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %
HRTX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 2,004,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.62.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
- Could BurgerFi Be the Next Shake Shack Arising?
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.