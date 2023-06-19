Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 21,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

HRTX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 2,004,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

