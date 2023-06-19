Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. Heska has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,869,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 54.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 828,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 291,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

