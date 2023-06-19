Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 31,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

