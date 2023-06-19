Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in May

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 1,456,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,158. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,842,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 197,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 352,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.