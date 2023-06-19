Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Trading Up 9.1 %

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.