Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Trading Up 9.1 %
Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $56.80.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
