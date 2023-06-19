Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,598,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.34. 992,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,213. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

