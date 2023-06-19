Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. 2,602,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

