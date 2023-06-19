Hop Protocol (HOP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $165,507.75

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $165,507.75 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

