Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $159,124.79 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

