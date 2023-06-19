Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

HUBB traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $320.38. 828,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.17. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $322.89. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

