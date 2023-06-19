Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huize Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HUIZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,952. Huize has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Huize Company Profile

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

