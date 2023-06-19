Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY23 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.17. Humana has a 1 year low of $422.62 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Humana by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Humana by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Humana by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Humana by 4,628.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.