Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $517.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.