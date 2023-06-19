Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.50. 676,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

