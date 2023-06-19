Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 191 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.91. 1,750,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,996. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $158.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.