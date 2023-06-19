Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $221.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

