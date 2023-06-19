Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $508,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,906,000,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 193,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,957. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

