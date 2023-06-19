Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,165,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. 31,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,783. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

