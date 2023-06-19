Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,533 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,899,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,683 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,709,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS DIHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 253,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

