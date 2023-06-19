Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 10,470 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.15. 3,718,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

