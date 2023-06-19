Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 2.2% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,961,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,333,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $347.90. 26,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $352.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

