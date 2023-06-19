Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 243,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.