Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMCW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 279,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.