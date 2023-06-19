IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,732. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.13 and a 200-day moving average of $468.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.