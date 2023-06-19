IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IDXX opened at $483.03 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.18. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

