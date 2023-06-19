IMAC (BACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 131.06% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. IMAC has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

